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Sacramento County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI while off duty

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A sheriff's deputy involved in a Rancho Cordova crash while off duty has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened a little after 4 p.m. Tuesday near Douglas Road and Sunrise Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the sheriff's office said an off-duty deputy driving an unmarked county vehicle was involved.

Rancho Cordova police arrested the deputy on suspicion of drunk driving after the crash, the sheriff's office said. The deputy has also been placed on administrative leave.

"This conduct does not reflect the values or standards of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office," the department said in a statement about the deputy's arrest.

The deputy's name has not been released.

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