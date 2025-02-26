Sacramento County man wins "The Price Is Right" grand prize on historic 10,000th episode

Carmichael man wins big on 10,000th episode of "The Price Is Right"

Carmichael man wins big on 10,000th episode of "The Price Is Right"

Carmichael man wins big on 10,000th episode of "The Price Is Right"

CARMICHAEL — A Sacramento County man is $100,000 richer after winning on the historic 10,000th episode of the popular game show "The Price Is Right."

It was a big moment for Ryan Digman and a big milestone for the show.

Digman lives in Carmichael as a single father with his 8-year-old son. They watch "The Price Is Right" together nearly every single day. It's become a fixture in their lives and daily routines, and when Digman saw the 10,000th episode was being taped, he knew he had to be there.

The historic episode aired on Wednesday. Host Drew Carey joined Good Day Sacramento the day before to celebrate.

Little did we know at that time, we had a local winner.

"I ended up being the first person in line at 4:30 in the morning on the day of the taping," Digman said.

He made the journey from Sacramento to Los Angeles solo, donning a shirt for his son that reads "I am a dad on a mission to spin the wheel."

"I got to win a life-changing amount of money for me and my son, and it really kind of makes me cry a little bit still, he said. "You saw me really emotional because times right now are really rough for a lot of people."

In his regular life, Digman works as a disability advocate for youth in Sacramento. On the show, he had a perfect first bid, earning his spot on the stage to play the grand prize game.

"I even told people before I went up there, I said 'I'm going to go on "The Price Is Right" and win $100,000,' and I did," he said.

The experience goes beyond memories. Digman said he's made lifelong friends with other contestants on the show including a woman from Colorado who he plans to see again within the next few weeks.

"You never know. You might see us on an 'Amazing Race' type of journey in the future, connected by this wonderful experience that we've had," Digman said.

Digman spent his 21st birthday as an audience member for the show. This time around, he left as a winner.