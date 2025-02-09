Sacramento County father arrested after child's death dies after released him from custody

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento County father arrested after the death of his daughter died while out of custody, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said they started investigating the case back in August, saying 8-month-old Jannah Abughazaleh was found unresponsive and with serious burns to much of her body.

Her parents, Hussein Abughazaleh and Kristina Siedlecki, claimed the injuries were from a bath she had taken days before.

The parents then admitted they watched their child's condition deteriorate, deputies said, but they didn't seek medical care because they feared Child Protective Services would get involved.

Jannah later died, deputies said.

Then in December, deputies said Hussein and Kristina were arrested on homicide charges.

The sheriff's office said Hussein was taken to the hospital on Jan. 26 for a medical emergency.

"He was given a grave prognosis by medical staff, and he was released from custody by a judge on a compassionate release on Friday," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Hussein died later in the day on Friday, deputies said. He was not in custody.