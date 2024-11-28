Sacramento family targeted by thieves days before Thanksgiving feels thankful this holiday

ARDEN-ARCADE -- A Sacramento County family said they have more to be thankful for on Thanksgiving two days after thieves stole tools from their truck parked outside their home.

Theris Jori said that she saw four men break into her husband's work truck around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Their security cameras caught them running outside in an attempt to stop the thieves who Jori said had already stolen $4,000 worth of name-brand tools.

The couple was nearly run over by the thieves as they drove away from the Arden-Arcade area.

"Well, those tools were his hopes and dreams. He wants to have his own business and to accumulate all those tools over the years because he is a lead guy in the construction crew," Jori said of her husband.

She told CBS13 that her husband doesn't typically leave his tools in the truck, but on this night, after working in the rain, he came home and left them behind in the locked truck.

"And it's just, it was a major setback, but now we know that we're going to be OK," Jori said.

The loss came two days before Thanksgiving and the start of the holidays. It was a setback for Jori's husband who she said wouldn't be able to work without the tools and support their family.

Fast forward to Thanksgiving and Jori said that she has something to be grateful for.

"I'm thankful for the community for coming together for us, and I'm thankful that my husband is OK. I'm thankful that I'm OK and our kids are not going to go without because of the community," Jori said.

The family started a GoFundMe to help.