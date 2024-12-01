Sacramento councilmember taking over for Sean Loloee says there's "a lot of catching up to do"

North Sacramento councilmember ready to take office following Sean Loloee's resignation

SACRAMENTO – One of Sacramento's most under-resourced communities is about to get a new councilmember, although he is not a new face.

Roger Dickinson will take over for Sean Loloee, who resigned earlier this year following a federal indictment alleging fraud at his personal businesses.

Dickinson says he's already started working ahead of his swearing-in.

"Truthfully there is a lot of catching up to do," Dickinson said.

An area of the city that has long been overlooked for development with boarded-up buildings and empty lots across the district.

"It's been so dis-invested in over the years. It hasn't gotten the attention or resources that it deserves," Dickinson said.

According to a city registry, one out of every four empty parcels is located in this part of the city.

Dickinson is already working on creating a new financing district within north Sacramento, taking property taxes and allocating the money to neighborhood upgrades.

"That would generate funding that could be invested in infrastructure—everything from curbs, gutters sidewalks, street lighting, parks," Dickinson said.

Loloee is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession and use of false immigration documents.

Dickinson says the scandal and political fallout stalled progress in the area but it will not stop it.

"Whatever legacy there is, is confined to him, and however that turns out that's his story but it's not our story," Dickinson said.

Dickinson is no stranger to elected office. He served as a Sacramento County supervisor for more than a decade and in the state assembly.

Now after 10 years out of office, he's back again.

"This great diverse part of the city needs a champion and I hope to be that champion," he said.

Dickinson is set to be sworn in as the new councilmember for north Sacramento on Dec. 10.