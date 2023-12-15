Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee indicted on federal charges

SACRAMENTO - CBS13 has confirmed that Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Sean Loloee

Loloee will be arraigned in federal Court Friday at 2 p.m., according to sources.

CBS13 is working to gather details about the indictment; however, in October, CBS13 reported that Loloee became the subject of a federal criminal investigation over his businesses dealings after federal agents raided one of his supermarkets.

Loloee was already facing a federal lawsuit over allegations of forced labor.

A 2022 complaint filed with the federal Department of Labor accused Loloee of failing hiring children to work in hazardous conditions, paying employees less than minimum wage, and retaliating against employees who cooperated in the investigation.

The councilman turned down an interview Friday with CBS13, but issued a written statement that reads:

"Today's news comes as a shock, particularly since I came to this country as a teenager in 1989 with absolutely nothing and have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the underserved in both my grocery stores and as a member of the city council; both of which I will continue to do as I fight these allegations."

Back in October, cellphone video obtained by CBS13 showed that federal agents were inside one of Loloee's Viva Supermarkets. Homeland Security, IRS criminal investigators and California Department of Justice agents were all on the scene gathering evidence.

Loloee has been the the target of several federal lawsuits over the years, with the raid marking a turning point and spurred public outcry demanding his resignation.

"We feel he's unfit for office and he needs to step aside immediately," said Fabrizio Sasso with the Sacramento Central Labor Council.

Following that incident, the councilmember's office issued a statement in response, calling it a personal matter related to the Loloee's businesses and not connected to his work at city hall.

Loloee represents Sacramento District 2. According to the city's website, Shahriar "Sean" Loloee was elected to the city council in November 2020. He attended UC Riverside where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.