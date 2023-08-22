Sacramento conducts survey to improve city's live music experience

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento wants to be a city with music at its center, but how close is that vision to reality? Some local artists say it still has a way to go.

"The diversity of this city is incredible," Dinorah Klingler said. "There is music for everybody."

Klingler says she hopes to see some changes.

"I think we need more venues," she said. "More events that take into account people like us, the little guys."

A new music census released Monday highlights what the city does well and what it needs to improve.

"Creatives are committed to staying and playing and we want more of that," said Megan Van Voorhis, the cultural and creative economy manager with the City of Sacramento. "We don't want them to have to go somewhere else to do it."

One of the report's biggest takeaways was the lack of venues and opportunities for those just starting out.

"Most musicians are performing fewer than four times a month in Sacramento," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

That there is a belief among those in the community that the city prioritizes out-of-area vendors, promoters and musicians at the expense of local artists.

"I can say that I've had that frustration expressed to me," Van Voorhis said.

Van Voorhis said the improvements are all possible.

"Our cultural festivals are one of our most distinct assets that we have that we can do a lot more with, and I think there's a lot more on the music front we can do with that," she said.

One particular sticking point is streamlining permits for musical venues.

"We end up with no jobs," Klingler said. "Because if there's no permits, there's no jobs for us to be open to perform."

Mayor Steinberg said that's one of the first things on his list.

"I'm going to book some time in the city council chambers to bring forward some ordinance changes to accomplish what I think everybody wants," he said.

The mayor, along with other community leaders, were talking with the community Monday evening as part of the State of the City addresses which will happen throughout the week.