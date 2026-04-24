Amid budget deficit at Sacramento City Unified, board could consider closing some schools

A budget crisis is forcing tough conversations at the Sacramento City Unified School District, which is up against a multi-million dollar budget deficit and declining enrollment.

Some families in the district have similar concerns that decisions made aren't considering the communities and students they are meant to serve.

"I do not feel we have a seat at the table," Sacramento City Unified parent Chelsea Juarez said. "I usually take a deep breath, I usually tell them they are their biggest advocate. Document everything."

Her experience is complex, but she was told there was no room for her child to enroll at a school in the district. She later found out there were empty seats in some classrooms.

"We truly don't know," Juarez said. "If they would just tell us and be honest, why the numbers are the way they are, why children aren't getting into certain schools. All of us."

Some insights came this week during a board workshop on Thursday. Trustees could consider closing as many as four schools in the district, but it's still in early talks.

No schools were named, but "what if" scenarios were discussed as a response to under-enrollment and a multi-million dollar deficit.

By their own numbers, the district has capacity for just over 54,000 students. The current enrollment is over 37,000 students. The numbers have dropped in the last decade and this isn't the only district in a tough spot.

"School enrollment declines in California have just become an urgent issue," said Dr. Angela James at UCLA. "There's no other way to put it, particularly post-COVID."

James said districts shouldn't default to shutting down schools and instead, potentially reimagine these community hubs for more.

"I think acknowledging the fiscal pressures," James said. "But at the same time, acknowledging the degree to which those same fiscal pressures disproportionately impact some of the communities."

In a statement from the district on Friday, a spokesperson said that the workshop was a jumping-off point to see where future conversations could lead. He said that if the conversations become more meaningful, they would engage the community.