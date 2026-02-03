A's announce Sacramento Saturdays, fireworks nights, and 2026 giveaway days
Giveaways, fireworks nights and themed days celebrating the team's temporary home highlight this year's promotional schedule for the Athletics.
The A's released their 2026 promotional schedule on Tuesday, a day before single-game tickets for the season go on sale.
Notably, this year's promotions include 35 giveaways – including seven bobblehead days.
With the A's playing at home against the Miami Marlins on July 4, postgame fireworks are planned that night. A total of six fireworks shows are scheduled throughout the season.
A new theme night is also joining the lineup this season: Sacramento Saturdays. The team says, every Saturday, the A's will don a gold Sacramento jersey. Fans who attend those games will also get a special Sacramento-themed giveaway, like a baseball or basketball-replica jersey.
Other theme games returning in 2026 include Star Wars, Marvel and Hello Kitty nights.
Single-game tickets go on sale for the 2026 season on Feb. 4.