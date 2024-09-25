Indian Consulate condemns BAPS Sacramento-area Hindu temple vandalism; hate crime investigation underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A hate crime investigation is underway at a Hindu temple in the Sacramento area after the grounds were hit with graffiti and vandalism.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, after graffiti was discovered.

Deputies say hateful messages were written on the temple's marquee and paved driveway. The messages were anti-Hindu, deputies say, prompting the hate crime investigation. The messages also appear to be critical of Narendra Modi, India's populist prime minister.

Water pipes near the building were also found to have been intentionally cut, deputies say.

It appears the vandalism happened overnight into Wednesday, investigators say; video of the incident was also shared online.

In a statement released Thursday, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco condemned the incident.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects, the sheriff's office says.