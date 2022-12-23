Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room

SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side.

"I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.

She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel.

"We have had so many dogs coming in and we just haven't had any open kennels, so not only does this help us by giving space for more dogs coming in but also giving these dogs a chance to get into homes," said Front Street Animal Shelter spokesperson Haley Waugh.

It's a problem nationwide. According to Shelter Animals Count, there have been at least 77,000 stranded pets this year with shelter intakes up 8% for dogs since 2021 and more animals coming in than being adopted.

"There's a lot of different things going on out in the world today people struggling with housing. It can be difficult to find housing with a pet. There have been people who've gone back to work," said Waugh.

But there's no place like home for the holidays and it looks like Huddleston might have found a forever friend.

"It might be, honestly. Once I give him a name, I'm sure I won't be able to give him back," Huddleston said.

And that's the goal as Front Street Animal Shelter plans another foster event for Friday. You can pick one up from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The shelter will provide food, supplies and medical care for the dog while they are in your care.