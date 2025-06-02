How Sacramento's American River Parkway could be impacted by budget cuts

SACRAMENTO — There are concerns about trash troubles growing in Sacramento County parks. This week, the board of supervisors is trying to balance its $8.9 billion budget, and more than a million dollars could be cut from regional park funding.

Sacramento County is facing an $18 million general fund deficit, and the parks department is bracing for more than a million and a half dollars in cuts.

Many are concerned that these potential cuts could put the American River Parkway in peril.

"We're going to see an increase in pollution in the parkway. We're going to see an increase in transient-type behavior, illegal activity," said David Ingram, co-founder of the River City Waterway Alliance.

The proposed reductions include eliminating one park maintenance worker, 14 staff who help with park operations and $500,000 for waterway cleanup.

"We're hoping with the staff that we have remaining, will be able to mitigate some of that so that our residents don't feel much of the impact of these potential reductions," said county spokesperson Ken Casparis.

Ingram said the funding being cut pays for crews to clear debris from Steelhead Creek, which flows through Discovery Park.

"Shopping carts and mattresses and tires, really horrible things that are clogging the channel," Ingram said.

Much of that debris comes from homeless encampments.

"We're definitely going to see an increase in encampments moving back into the parkway with less personnel," Ingram said.

"We're making such great progress right now, to try and curb that and curtail that, we just don't think it's the right time," said Lisa Sanchez, co-founder of the River City Waterway Alliance.

Sacramento County says there will be no cuts to park rangers and no planned park closures or reduced hours. But parkway supporters say full funding needs to continue to help protect and maintain the scenic stretch of nature.

"The American River Parkway is the crown jewel of the Sacramento region," Ingram said.

The board of supervisors will begin budget talks on Wednesday and must approve a recommended budget by June 30.