Sacramento allows Sikh ceremonial blades inside city hall under new religious exemption

Sacramento is making a notable change at City Hall, allowing members of the Sikh community to carry a ceremonial blade inside council chambers for the first time.

The new policy grants a religious exemption for the kirpan, a sacred article of faith traditionally worn by Sikhs, and answers longstanding concerns about access and religious freedom.

"It's good to feel that I can exist as I am," said Mandeep Singh, regional director of the Jakara Movement.

Singh and other Sikhs are now permitted to enter Sacramento City Hall carrying a kirpan, a small metal blade resembling a knife or dagger. Singh noted that Sikhs are required to carry the religious article at all times.

Until now, knives and other weapons have been prohibited inside city hall, with police officers manning a checkpoint with metal detectors. People with a kirpan had been turned away in the past.

"It felt like you were being discriminated against because the First Amendment does protect the right to religion," Singh said.

Sacramento police say they have new procedures in place to screen people carrying the metal blade.

"Instead of just allowing anybody with a kirpan to just walk through, we're still going to use the hand screen wand to make sure that there's no other weapons on that person," Lt. Chad Coughran said.

The policy change was led by City Councilmember Caity Maple, who says she's not concerned about any impacts to safety and security at City Hall.

"We've seen in other cities where this has been in place for many years now that they've not experienced any issues, so i don't anticipate them," Maple said.

Dozens of Sikh members had a chance to meet with the mayor and other city leaders to celebrate the policy change. Singh said he's now proud to exercise his newfound religious freedom.

"It feels good to have the community have this option and represent themselves," he said.

The California State Capitol and cities like Fresno also allow Sikhs to carry a kirpan. Singh said he's now going to try and get them accepted at the Golden 1 Center so he can attend a Sacramento Kings game.