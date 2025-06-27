Man who admitted to killing Sacramento police officer in 2019 receives death penalty sentence

Adel Ramos was given a death penalty sentence for the killing of Sacramento police officer Tara O'Sullivan in June 2019, the Sacramento County District Attorney said on Friday.

O'Sullivan, 26, died when she was shot while on a domestic disturbance call after being on the job for six months.

Ramos, who had a history with law enforcement, was arrested after an hours-long standoff and later admitted to killing O'Sullivan.

His case was delayed several times, including when he apparently injured himself in his jail cell. But in late March, a jury returned a death penalty verdict against Ramos.

"Today's death penalty sentence delivers a measure of justice for the brutal and calculated murder of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, who gave her life in service to her community," Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho said in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom halted executions in the state in 2019 and announced plans to close the state's death row at San Quentin prison.