Suspect who barricaded in downtown Sacramento apartment taken into custody

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A barricaded suspect officers believe may have been armed with a knife has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento police say, just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers originally responded near 9th and K streets to investigate a 911 hang-up call.

When officers arrived, people found two people involved in some type of disturbance. Officers separated the people, but that's when police say the suspect retreated back into an apartment.

With the suspect allegedly barricaded with a knife, SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene to try and get the person to surrender.

Police announced just after 8 a.m. that they had taken the suspect into custody peacefully. 

No other details about the incident have been released at this time, including the suspect's name. 

