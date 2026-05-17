Sacramento apartment complex hit by large fire

An apartment complex on the Grid in Sacramento was damaged by a large fire Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded near 27th and D streets a little after 8 p.m. and found flames coming from the first and second floors of a two-story complex.

Sacramento Fire crews worked quickly and were able to keep the flames from spreading.

The complex appeared to suffer significant damage, but the extent has not been detailed.

No fire-related injuries were reported, but firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog that got loose.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.