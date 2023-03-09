Sac State women's basketball team wins Big Sky Conference tournament

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento State Women's Basketball team made history by qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time in the program's history.

Female student-athletes shared their excitement about this accomplishment during Women's History Month and International Women's Day.

"We talked about it all day today before the event even started how this event is happening on International Women's Day during Women's history month overall," said Hannah Rowles, Sac State's Sports Department's director of promotions and fan engagement.

Fans packed the Sac State Athletic Center to cheer on the Hornets as they played.

"To see them succeed like this and to have other people see them succeed like this. It's a very, very meaningful thing," said Megan Carmazzi.

Student-athletes of other sports stood alongside students to support the Hornets during the game.

"I think women supporting women is a huge thing. The more women you see at a women's basketball game, the more people you see. And that tells us we're cared for as well," said Abigail Lopez.

Head coaches also showed their love for the team.

"To see their hard work pay off and to see them go possibly dancing here real soon is awesome because they work extremely hard," said Hornets head football coach Andy Thompson.

This achievement is seen as a unifying moment that speaks volumes about the department's commitment to everyone.

"It's that backbone just having that support. The staff behind it. It's the little people that do the little things and it all adds up to support us. Shoutout to Pam, she's our women's representative for us athletes and she works her butt off," said Madeline Dougherty.

The student-athletes hope that this accomplishment will inspire and empower young girls. "I think for the little girls this is awesome. This is something for them," said Rowles.

Sac State will continue dancing into March as they advance in the tournament.