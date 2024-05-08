Sac State changing policies on investments; encampment demonstrators to speak

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State is changing some of their policies after protestors demanded transparency and divestment regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the university's website, they will not make any investments in corporations that profit from genocide, ethnic cleansing, or that violate human rights.

"CSU Sacramento will not engage in any activity or enter into any agreement that conflicts with these values," part of the policy now reads on the website.

NEW: @sacstate updated policies meeting all demands of demonstrators, website is updated with language and Students for Justice in Palestine have CSU Sacramento shared the update. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/EIGEu8CTFp — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) May 8, 2024

Sac State also says they do not currently have any direct investments in those areas and will not in the future.

Students for Justice in Palestine, who set up the "Popular University for Gaza" encampment at Sac State, says they met with President Luke Wood about the update in policies and will be speaking Wednesday at noon on campus.

"The students encourage the larger community to understand that the fight for divestment does not stop at Sacramento State but continues on to other universities in the CSU system and across the nation," the group wrote in a statement.

The group has been on campus protesting since last Monday and have been given a deadline to clear out by midnight.

Protest encampments have been popping up at universities across the nation in recent weeks. Some colleges, like USC and UCLA, have had to cancel classes and graduation ceremonies.

A new encampment also emerged at UC Davis this week, despite the college's student government voting to divest from Israel earlier in the year.