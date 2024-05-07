Sacramento State pro-Palestinian protesters must clear out by Wednesday night

SACRAMENTO — The deadline for protests at Sacramento State to clear out is looming and is set to expire Wednesday night, according to the university's last update.

On April 29, pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on Sac State's library quad and were granted an extension to stay until May 8 as long as they remained peaceful.

One of the Sacramento State protesters' demands is for the university to divest from Israel.

California's UC and CSU systems both have issued statements saying they do not intend to alter existing investment policies related to Israel or the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Tuesday, there were groups of seniors taking graduation photos on campus. The 2024 graduating class is the same group of seniors who did not get high school graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's actually very exciting. I feel like I was robbed of my high school one. To have this graduation coming up, first for me," said Juan Lopez, a senior at Sacramento State.

Unlike other campuses across the country, the protest at Sac State has not impacted graduation or day-to-day school life. That's been a relief for students who are preparing to graduate this month.

"I don't think it's interrupted anything. We fully support it," said one Sacramento State student.

"I respect what they got going on. For myself, finishing up the academic journey. That's what been on my plate," said Fernando Mendoza, a Sacramento State student.

The demonstration has until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to leave, unless university leadership extends the deadline again. Students have told CBS13 that unless their demands are met, the university's deadline has "no meaning."