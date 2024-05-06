Nearly 2 dozen tents put up for pro-Palestinian protest at UC Davis

DAVIS — Pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue to spread to California campuses, and that includes UC Davis, where nearly two dozen tents popped up in the south quad Monday morning.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said a group named UC Davis Popular University for the Liberation of Palestine (UCD PULP) put at least 20 tents up.

Chancellor May said attempts are being made to ensure there are no disruptions to classes, campus operations, work areas, study spaces or residence halls.

"As a public university, UC Davis cannot and will not discipline students for speech protected by the First Amendment. We allow peaceful protests, and are committed to keeping everyone safe," May said in a statement to the campus community.

Similar protests have popped up at other universities across the nation and state, including Sacramento State, Sonoma State and Cal Poly Humboldt, UCLA and more. Protesters are urging universities to divest from Israel in the wake of the war in Gaza.

UC Davis' student government voted to divest from Israel back in February.