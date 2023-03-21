Sac State women's head basketball coach takes top job at TCU

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento State's women's head basketball coach, Mark Campbell, is officially moving on.

The coach is headed to Texas to become head coach of the women's basketball team at TCU. On Tuesday, TCU tweeted the news: "Excited to announce the next head coach of TCU women's basketball, Mark Campbell."

On the school's website, Campbell is quoted as saying:

"I'm very excited to be a TCU Horned Frog," Campbell said. "It's an honor to serve as its women's basketball head coach. TCU is a special place with unbelievable people. With its facilities, location and support, everything is in place for us to be successful and continue the momentum you see across the board from all of TCU's sports programs. I'm committed to providing the best student-athlete experience, building a championship culture and leading a women's basketball program that makes TCU proud. I would like to thank Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati, Deputy Athletics Director Mike Sinquefield and Senior Associate Athletics Director Kim Johnson for this amazing opportunity. My family and I cannot wait to make TCU and Fort Worth our home."

Campbell leaves behind a legacy of winning at Sac State, having the most wins in the school's history, being the first coach to guide the team to a 20-win season, leading the team to its first Big Sky regular season and tournament titles, and its first berth in the NCAA tournament.

The 2022-23 list is impressive...

✅ Most wins in a season in school history (25)

✅ 1st 20-win season in school history

✅ First Big Sky regular season & tournament titles

✅ First NCAA Tournament berth

