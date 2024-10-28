New study shows Sacramento would be second-largest market, economy in Pac-12

New Sac 12 study says Sacramento market would be second-largest in Pac-12

SACRAMENTO -- The Sac 12 Executive Committee announced new research that shows the value of the Sacramento media market and economy as a benefit as part of their push to join the Pac-12.

The study underscores Sacramento's potential to significantly enhance the Pac-12's footprint, highlighting its would-be position as the second-largest designated market area and the second-largest economy among conference markets.

The report reveals that the Sacramento market would trail only Denver and would boast a median household income of $92,000. In terms of economic strength, Sacramento's real GDP reached $98.9 billion in 2022, surpassing Fresno by 118%. The city has also experienced the highest population growth of any Pac-12 city since 2020.

"The findings of this study, along with our increased fundraising goals, demonstrate that Sacramento State is poised for Pac-12 membership," Sac 12 co-chair Josh Wood said.

The Sac 12 committee also announced a new goal for Name, Image and Likeness funds after surpassing the first $50 million goal by $7 million in six weeks due to 20 donors with ties to Sacramento State or the Sacramento region. Now, the group has its sights set on raising $75 million in NIL funds.

The hope, according to Wood, is the support given to Sacramento State athletes translates to the university's football stadium fundraising goals.