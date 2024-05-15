Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento Metro Fire adds another squad vehicle to meet county's growing needs

By Rachel Wulff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Metro Fire expands special response team
Sacramento Metro Fire expands special response team 01:54

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Metro Fire is expanding a special response team to meet the growing needs of Sacramento County.

Squad 102 with Metro Fire is the third SUV of its kind for their jurisdiction in Sacramento County. Squad 102 will serve Arden-Arcade and Carmichael.

"Whether they be medical aids, fires, vehicle accidents these vehicles will go out and minimize the need for a 40,000-pound fire engine," Capt. Parker Wilbourn said.

Wilbourn says there are already two squad vehicles: one in Rancho Cordova and one in North Highlands. This newest vehicle expands its coverage area at a time when it's needed.

"So we've seen a 9% increase in population in Sacramento County, but we've seen a 67% increase in our call volume. So we really have to get innovative with the way we conduct business," Wilbourn said.

The Chevy Tahoes cost about $70,000, and a fire apparatus could cost a million. Three personnel are required on a fire truck while just two are in a squad unit.

"At least one is a paramedic, so it will be an advanced-level life support vehicle that is capable of doing anything on a medical aid that anyone on a fire engine or fire truck can do," Wilbourn said.

This squad is expected to run about three thousand calls a year, meaning less wear and tear on the larger vehicles. It's a cost-cutter and potentially a lifesaver.

"It's reducing demand on fire engines and fire trucks to leave them in service to be able to go to those life-threatening emergencies and fires," Wilbourn said.

Wilbourn said ideally more fire stations, engines and trucks are needed but the funding isn't there yet. This is a way to ensure the community is covered.  

Rachel Wulff
rachel-wulff-cbs-web-headshot.jpg

Reporter Rachel Wulff reports weekdays for CBS13.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 4:43 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.