Sacramento Metro Fire adds another squad vehicle to meet county's growing needs

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Metro Fire is expanding a special response team to meet the growing needs of Sacramento County.

Squad 102 with Metro Fire is the third SUV of its kind for their jurisdiction in Sacramento County. Squad 102 will serve Arden-Arcade and Carmichael.

"Whether they be medical aids, fires, vehicle accidents these vehicles will go out and minimize the need for a 40,000-pound fire engine," Capt. Parker Wilbourn said.

Wilbourn says there are already two squad vehicles: one in Rancho Cordova and one in North Highlands. This newest vehicle expands its coverage area at a time when it's needed.

"So we've seen a 9% increase in population in Sacramento County, but we've seen a 67% increase in our call volume. So we really have to get innovative with the way we conduct business," Wilbourn said.

The Chevy Tahoes cost about $70,000, and a fire apparatus could cost a million. Three personnel are required on a fire truck while just two are in a squad unit.

"At least one is a paramedic, so it will be an advanced-level life support vehicle that is capable of doing anything on a medical aid that anyone on a fire engine or fire truck can do," Wilbourn said.

This squad is expected to run about three thousand calls a year, meaning less wear and tear on the larger vehicles. It's a cost-cutter and potentially a lifesaver.

"It's reducing demand on fire engines and fire trucks to leave them in service to be able to go to those life-threatening emergencies and fires," Wilbourn said.

Wilbourn said ideally more fire stations, engines and trucks are needed but the funding isn't there yet. This is a way to ensure the community is covered.