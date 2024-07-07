Crews battling 100-acre fire seen from I-80 in Tahoe National Forest

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a 100-acre fire that was reportedly started by an escaped campfire found by hikers in the Tahoe National Forest on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Tahoe National Forest said the Royal Incident was about 5-10 acres with a moderate-to-rapid rate of spread in the Royal Gorge area around 5:45 p.m. Just under an hour later, they said it was 100 acres with rapid spread.

Ground resources are responding while air resources are currently battling the fire. The fire is burning in difficult and remote terrain.

Cal Fire said the fire was reportedly started by an escaped campfire.

Here’s a view of the #RoyalFire in the Tahoe National Forest. This timelapse from the last hour shows how fast the fire has grown. Smoke can be seen from I-80. #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/OH98uwi13M — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) July 8, 2024

Officials are urging people to not report the fire, which can be seen from Interstate 80.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it is monitoring the fire closely and will provide updates.

An evacuation warning was issued for five homes on Soda Springs Road.