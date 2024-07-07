Watch CBS News
Wildfires

Crews battling 100-acre fire seen from I-80 in Tahoe National Forest

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a 100-acre fire that was reportedly started by an escaped campfire found by hikers in the Tahoe National Forest on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Tahoe National Forest said the Royal Incident was about 5-10 acres with a moderate-to-rapid rate of spread in the Royal Gorge area around 5:45 p.m. Just under an hour later, they said it was 100 acres with rapid spread.

Ground resources are responding while air resources are currently battling the fire. The fire is burning in difficult and remote terrain.

Cal Fire said the fire was reportedly started by an escaped campfire. 

latest-frame.jpg

Officials are urging people to not report the fire, which can be seen from Interstate 80.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it is monitoring the fire closely and will provide updates.

An evacuation warning was issued for five homes on Soda Springs Road. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.