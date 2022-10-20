Video: Roseville apartment hit by suspected porch pirate
ROSEVILLE - Police in Roseville are asking the public to help them identify a suspected porch pirate.
The thief struck an apartment in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek, according to police. The suspect had been following an Amazon truck and pulled into a parking spot right after the package was delivered.
After waiting about 20 minutes, the suspect then got out of a newer-model Mercedes-Benz SUV, walked up to the residence, took the package, went back to the SUV, and drove away.
A video of the incident was posted to the department's Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Roseville Police Department Investigations at 916-774-5070 and reference case # 2022-57092.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.