Video: Roseville apartment hit by suspected porch pirate

ROSEVILLE - Police in Roseville are asking the public to help them identify a suspected porch pirate.

The thief struck an apartment in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek, according to police. The suspect had been following an Amazon truck and pulled into a parking spot right after the package was delivered.

After waiting about 20 minutes, the suspect then got out of a newer-model Mercedes-Benz SUV, walked up to the residence, took the package, went back to the SUV, and drove away.

A video of the incident was posted to the department's Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Roseville Police Department Investigations at 916-774-5070 and reference case # 2022-57092.

