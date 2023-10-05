Roseville taking emergency steps to hit the brakes on sideshows

ROSEVILLE — The City of Roseville is taking new emergency steps to stop sideshows. Authorities say the illegal activity is affecting a very specific part of its downtown area.

Sideshows continue to be a growing problem across the Sacramento region.

"Either doing donuts or just driving recklessly, putting people's lives in danger," said Roseville Police Lt. Chris Ciampa

In Roseville, police say the illegal events often draw dozens of drivers and spectators.

"We've seen them grow anywhere up to about 50 to 75 people," Lt. Ciampa said.

Much of the city's sideshow activity is not on the streets but in its multi-story downtown parking garages.

"You're kind of secluded and have a good view and you're not readily accessible," Lt. Ciampa said.

Security video shows a car burning rubber on the top floor of the seven-story structure, then slamming into a railing. The camera then captures a crowd of people gathering around the crash.

Police say it's a dangerous situation.

"You've got a motor vehicle that weighs a couple thousand pounds versus someone that just might be standing there filming," Lt. Ciampa said. "Next thing you know, you've got a car speeding through and crashing right into them."

Now, Roseville city leaders have approved a new emergency ordinance to try and stop this type of activity. The new rules allow authorities to close off the parking garage, stopping cars and people from coming in or out.

Police say the new rules are another tool they will use to try and stop sideshows.

"If there's reckless driving or unsafe driving behaviors or any other illegal activity going on, we absolutely can take enforcement action in terms of citing or arresting if it gets to that," Lt. Ciampa said.

The Roseville City Council unanimously passed the new ordinance Wednesday night and it takes effect immediately..