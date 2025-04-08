"Known theft suspect" arrested after crashing during chase in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE — A driver was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing in Roseville, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Roseville police said officers tried to pull over "a known theft suspect" around 2 p.m., but the driver failed to stop.

The car chase ended when the suspect crashed at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Roseville Parkway, in the area of Topgolf.

Following the crash, the driver attempted to escape on foot but was quickly detained by the pursuing officers, police said. Officers found a stolen rifle and suspected fentanyl inside the suspect's vehicle.

Traffic is advised to avoid that intersection until law enforcement clears the scene.

The driver's name has not yet been released. No injuries were reported.