Roseville event supplies health and social services to veterans in need

ROSEVILLE — A multi-day Roseville event aims to help veterans find affordable health and social services.

Gary Sanderson served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is now on disability.

"Had a new knee put in this year. I have a pain pump on [my] side. I got hearing aids through VA, which is wonderful to be able to hear again," he told CBS Sacramento.

He came down from Oroville to get dental services at a free clinic located on @the Grounds in Roseville for military veterans and their families. It's his second visit.

"I had them all pulled last year and I'm getting new teeth this year, and [I'm] excited to get it done," Sanderson said.

The event is called Placer Veterans Stand Down. It's been going on for 10 years and for the first time, dentures will be provided on-site.

"It's huge. Huge. You can see somebody smile, sometimes for the first time ever," Cyndi Ankiewicz said. "They can eat without being in pain. It's really amazing. It's life-changing."

Ankiewicz works with the California Care Force, the volunteer crew that's the heartbeat of the operations.

"We have nurses, doctors, optometrists, dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists," she said.

The services are in demand because dental care is not always covered by the Veterans Administration.

"You could be 30-60-90 percent disability through VA but unless you are 100 percent, you don't get dental care through the VA," Major General Bob Hipwell said.

Hipwell helps oversee the operations that span @the Grounds. In Jones Hall, veterans receive dental, medical and vision services.

Over at Johnson Hall, you can check on your claim with disability with the Veterans Administration. Instead of you going to them, they come to you. You can also meet with members of the Social Security Administration and members of the DMV as well as get a bite to eat.

There are dozens of other services offered to veterans and their pets along with clothing and supplies. Across the state, the organization services 1.2 million veterans. Kat Silvia, an Air Force veteran, said it's needed now more than ever.

"It's a different situation because of what's available at low-income and such, so this is really a good thing," Silvia said.

The Placer Veterans Stand Down event is funded by grants and donations. The U.S. military donates supplies. The event continues through May 9. Gates open at 8 a.m.