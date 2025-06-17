Roseville police arrest suspect in mail carrier robbery

Officers have made an arrest in the robbery of a mail carrier in Roseville on Monday.

Roseville police say the mail carrier was in the area of Pixie Place, in the northwest corner of the city. The suspect apparently went up to the mail carrier, flashed a gun, and stole some mail keys.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Sacramento resident Laronzick Shepherd.

Just hours after the robbery, officers in Sacramento pulled over Shepherd's vehicle and arrested him.

Police say the weapon Shepherd allegedly flashed as well as the stolen mail keys were recovered.

Shepherd has been booked into Placer County Jail and is facing robbery and other charges.