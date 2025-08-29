Roseville Galleria, Sacramento region's largest shopping mall, celebrates 25 years

A major milestone was reached this week for the Sacramento region's largest shopping mall. The Westfield Galleria at Roseville is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Roseville Galleria first opened its doors 25 years ago. Mall manager Jeff Richardson said that today, they have more than 240 shops, 2,500 employees, and generate $730 million in annual sales.

"We are the 2nd largest taxpayer in the city of Roseville," Richardson said.

New stores continue to move in.

"Over the last year, we've opened 50 retailers, so if you haven't been to this center in the last few months, you're going to come in and notice some significant changes," Richardson said.

Roseville Galleria's growth comes as other shopping malls like Arden Fair and Sunrise struggle with losing tenants.

So how does the Galleria keep customers coming back?

"You have to continue to reinvent yourself," Richardson said. "You have to have more than just shopping, you have to make it a destination, a place where people want to gather."

That includes offering brands that draw in customers from miles away.

"About 60% of the customers that visit us on an annual are outside of Placer County," Richardson said. 'We have a pretty big population of Reno that comes up, to the Oregon border and even as far down as Bakersfield."

But the Galleria has seen some setbacks over the years. An intentionally set fire tore through the mall in 2010, causing $55 million in damage, and pandemic closures dramatically impacted sales.

In both cases, the mall's been able to bounce back.

"We have retailers knocking at our door now to come to this center, so we sometimes have to say no," Richardson said.

Two new retailers are coming soon: jewelry store Mejuri and apparel store Vince are expected to be open in time for holiday shopping.