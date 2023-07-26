Roseville firefighters get specially trained therapy dog named "Blaze"

ROSEVILLE – The Roseville Fire Department has a new member: A pup specially trained to read emotions.

Blaze was recently acquired by the department thanks to the non-profit organization Hearts 4 Heroes USA.

With the jobs of firefighters being so stressful, Blaze will be keeping an eye on the department's mental health. He'll help firefighters decompress and cope.

Hearts 4 Heroes USA covers all the costs that go with keeping Blaze healthy and happy, the department says.

Welcome to the newest member for the Roseville Firefighters! Meet Blaze who has an important job serving the members who... Posted by Roseville Firefighters Local 1592 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Therapy dogs are being employed more and more at fire departments across the county.

Back in 2021, the Modesto Fire Department became one of the first in California to employ a firefighter therapy dog. Hudson the dog went through thousands of hours of training and was donated to the department by Thor's Hope Foundation.