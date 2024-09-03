Northern California city considers 45-day limit on roadside memorials for public safety

ROSEVILLE -- The City of Roseville is considering a time limit on roadside memorials, potentially capping how long they can remain.

Makeshift memorials are often seen on streets and sidewalks after tragic events, like car crashes, giving friends and family a place to grieve.

However, the Northern California city is now proposing a new ordinance that would allow crews to remove them after 45 days.

The proposal would not make them illegal but rather, put size regulations, guidelines for removing unsafe displays, handling abandoned property and notifying the public before removal in addition to the 45-day cap.

In a statement sent by the city to CBS13, it reads:

"The City of Roseville is proposing this ordinance to provide consistency and clarity for those who may wish to construct a temporary memorial near the site of a tragic event, while also reducing hazards and allowing the City to properly and safely maintain public rights-of-way."

Meanwhile, some residents have mixed emotions about the regulations.

"If it's not affecting traffic, I don't think it should be a predicament," Zachary Piazzis said.

"I agree with them being allowed, but after 45 days, I think it's reasonable to take them down," Collin Roberts said.

Wednesday night, city councilmembers will take the first steps to a vote on whether they will approve this ordinance.