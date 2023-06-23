WATCH: Roseville police release body cam video of April deadly shootout at Mahany Park

ROSEVILLE — Body cam footage was released Thursday of an early April shooting in Roseville involving a suspect who took two hostages, killing one at Mahany Park.

The newly released records include dispatch audio of when shots were fired by the suspect and responding Roseville police officers as well as the officers' body cameras.

According to the Roseville Police Department, officers responded on April 6 to assist the California Highway Patrol at the park in an incident involving the suspect Eric Abril. Officers exchanged gunfire from a long distance with Abril between 12:38 p.m. and 12:57 p.m.

Roseville police previously confirmed the incident at Mahany Park was connected to a planned operation by the CHP. The CHP reportedly had a search warrant for the suspect and had planned to make contact with him at the park. The shootout involved six CHP officers and began when Abril allegedly started firing at officers in the park while taking the two hostages.

Abril shot both hostages, killing one, and also injured a CHP officer. Abril was shot once in the left arm.

The police department said none of the California Highway Patrol officers at the scene had body-worn cameras.

Abril was arraigned in mid-April on four charges for the incident, including: