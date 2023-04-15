Roseville police confirm arrest of suspect in Roseville shooting was planned.

ROSEVILLE - The Roseville Police Department has confirmed that last week's deadly shooting at Mahany Park was a planned operation by the CHP.

Eric Abril

According to the police department, CHP had a search warrant for the suspect, Eric Abril, and had planned to make contact with him at Mahany Park. The shootout involved six CHP officers and began when Abril allegedly started firing at officers in the park while taking two hostages.

Police believe Abril fired 15 to 20 rounds at officers before CHP officers fired back with 15 to 25 rounds. Roseville officers fired six rounds during the incident. Abril sustained one gunshot wound to his left arm.

Abril has been accused of shooting both hostages, killing James MacEgan, and wounding his wife.

