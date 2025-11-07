Home Ronald and Nancy Reagan commissioned as California Governor's Mansion hits the market

A Carmichael home that was originally designed to be California's official Governor's Mansion is now up for sale.

The mid-century modern home, located at 2300 California Avenue, was built in 1975 after being commissioned by Ronald and Nancy Reagan to replace the aging governor's mansion at 16th and H streets in Sacramento.

The home is known as "La Casa de los Gobernadores." HomeSmart ICARE Realty

By the time construction was finished, Reagan had already left office. His successor, Jerry Brown, declined to move in – famously dismissing the Carmichael residence as the "Taj Mahal."

No California governor ever called the mansion home, with the property being sold to a private citizen in 1983.

A time capsule installed at the property recognizes the home's history. The capsule is scheduled to be opened on July 4, 2076.

The historical plaque installed next to a water feature in the home. HomeSmart ICARE Realty

Now, as of Oct. 16, the Carmichael home has hit the market with a list price of $7.5 million. The property spans 4.3 acres that overlook the American River, with the home featuring a total of 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms.

"You can really feel the history here," said realtor Hattie Coleman in a statement.

The view of the American River from the home. HomeSmart ICARE Realty

The Carmichael home last sold in 2004 for $4.1 million.

The East Sacramento home Reagan lived in for much of his time as California governor was designated as a historic landmark in 2024.