Ronald Reagan's Sacramento home when he served as California governor designated historic landmark

SACRAMENTO – A Tudor Revival-style East Sacramento residence that has been home to more than a few prominent Californians has now been officially designated as a landmark.

The two-story home at 1341 45th Street was built back in 1925 by George and Irma Pollock of the George Pollock Company, a construction business. Pollock's company was involved in the building of Sacramento's Tower Bridge, the Shasta Dam, and the All-American Canal at the Boulder Dam, among other major projects.

After Pollock died 1950, the home was bought by realtor and eventual Sacramento City Councilmember Dain Domich.

1341 45th Street. City of Sacramento

Ronald and Nancy Reagan were then leased the home in 1967 and the couple lived there through his two terms as California's governor.

After being bought by the Reagans at some point, the home was later bought by Art and Susan Savage –the late owner of the River Cats, and the man who moved the team to Sacramento in 1999.

Last week, the Sacramento City Council voted to designate the home as a historic landmark.

Numerous homes and other buildings around Sacramento have been designated as historic landmarks, including a 1907 Colonial Revival home at 2025 P Street that was recognized earlier in 2024.