Rocklin police launch new camera registration program to keep boost public safety

ROCKLIN – The Rocklin Police Department is promoting a new program they believe will make the community safer.

The police department is now encouraging the public to register their home surveillance cameras into their database.

Police said it will help law enforcement respond to criminal activity and emergency situations.

The service is free and absolutely private. It would not be a way for police to monitor your home, but rather a way to streamline the process for police to request video if a crime or emergency happens near your home.

"Letting us know where these cameras exist gives us the opportunity to when something does happen, we can look in a certain area and see if perhaps one of these cameras caught something that we ordinarily wouldn't have known about," Cpt. Chad Morris said.

The program comes following a recent study by SafeWise showing Rocklin as one of the top 10 safest cities in California.

Using FBI data, there are fewer than 1.1 violent crimes and 13 property crimes per 1,000 residents, figures that are far below the state and national average. Rocklin police say this program will only help continue that trend.

More information about the program can be found online.