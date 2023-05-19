Person struck, killed by vehicle in Rocklin

ROCKLIN – A person was struck by a vehicle along a busy Rocklin street Thursday night, police say.

The scene is at the intersection of Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive.

Rocklin police say confirmed that a fatal crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck a pedestrian. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and DUI is not suspected.

Police have not identified the person hit, but officers say he was an adult male.

Investigators are still at the scene speaking with witnesses.

Drivers should expect the roadway to be closed down into late night due to the investigation.