Watch CBS News
Local News

River Cats move 2 Reno games back home over Mosquito Fire air quality concerns

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

River Cats move 2 Reno games back home over air quality concerns
River Cats move 2 Reno games back home over air quality concerns 02:41

WEST SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento River Cats have moved two away games back home due to the Mosquito Fire.  

The games were scheduled to take place in Reno Thursday and Friday will now take place at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento due to air quality concerns.

Thursday's game will start at 4 p.m., followed up by game two Friday at noon.

Both games won't be open to fans, though.

Several Reno-area schools, including the University of Nevada Reno, canceled classes for the day on Wednesday due to extremely poor air quality.

Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is expected to continue to impact areas north and east of the wildfire, forecasters say. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 2:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.