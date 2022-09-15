River Cats move 2 Reno games back home over Mosquito Fire air quality concerns

WEST SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento River Cats have moved two away games back home due to the Mosquito Fire.

The games were scheduled to take place in Reno Thursday and Friday will now take place at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento due to air quality concerns.

Thursday's game will start at 4 p.m., followed up by game two Friday at noon.

Both games won't be open to fans, though.

Several Reno-area schools, including the University of Nevada Reno, canceled classes for the day on Wednesday due to extremely poor air quality.

Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is expected to continue to impact areas north and east of the wildfire, forecasters say.