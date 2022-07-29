New details released on victims involved in deadly head-on crash in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA — Rio Vista police on Thursday released new information on a head-on crash along Highway 12 that left four dead and six others injured.

We now know that all three people inside one of the vehicles died. Two of them were not wearing a seatbelt and were thrown from the car. The victims were all around the ages of 19 and 20.

The crash happened Wednesday night on the highway just east of Summerset Road.

The Rio Vista police chief said the 20-year-old driver of a Honda Accord veered off the road, then over-corrected before slamming into a suburban head-on.

The SUV was carrying a family of seven Mexican nationals who were on a week-long vacation. A passenger in her early-to-mid-70s, Laura Poiret, was killed.

All six surviving victims, including an 8-year-old and a teenage girl, are listed as stable.

Highway 12 is no stranger to crashes. The last fatal one through Rio Vista was in 2018. So far this year, there have been 12 crashes.

Mazer believes installing a highway barrier could make a difference.

"A highway barrier definitely reduces highway collisions, and there are stretches of highway that are conducive to placing one of those where there's not turns that can be made," Chief Jon Mazer said told CBS Sacramento.

Mazer said many drivers have a tough time transitioning from a 55-mile-per-hour zone to a 35-mile-per-hour zone as you come into town.

Police are still waiting on toxicology reports to figure out if alcohol or drugs were a factor, but the chief said more than 10 containers of alochol were found in and around the Honda.