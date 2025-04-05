Man suffers life-threatening injuries after fight escalates to shooting in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA – A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Rio Linda on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near Camelot Street and Jubilee Way around 1:30 p.m.
Deputies said there was a physical fight between two men, eventually escalating to a shooting.
A person that deputies are calling the shooter is accounted for and is with deputies.
An investigation is underway, including working to determine what led up to the shooting.