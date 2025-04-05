Watch CBS News
Local News

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after fight escalates to shooting in Rio Linda

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Rio Linda shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Rio Linda shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries 00:23

RIO LINDA – A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Rio Linda on Saturday afternoon, deputies said. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near Camelot Street and Jubilee Way around 1:30 p.m. 

Deputies said there was a physical fight between two men, eventually escalating to a shooting. 

A person that deputies are calling the shooter is accounted for and is with deputies. 

An investigation is underway, including working to determine what led up to the shooting. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.