Man suffers life-threatening injuries after fight escalates to shooting in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA – A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Rio Linda on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near Camelot Street and Jubilee Way around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies said there was a physical fight between two men, eventually escalating to a shooting.

A person that deputies are calling the shooter is accounted for and is with deputies.

An investigation is underway, including working to determine what led up to the shooting.