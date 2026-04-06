Sacramento County inmate dies after apparent seizure at Rio Cosumnes facility

An inmate at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Sacramento County died over the weekend, officials say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, early Sunday afternoon, other inmates at the open pod alerted deputies that an inmate was having what looked like a seizure.

Staff found the 57-year-old unresponsive in his bunk and began CPR. He regained a pulse before being taken to the hospital.

Officials say the inmate died Sunday evening. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office says, and his death is believed to be from medical complications.

The name of the inmate has not been disclosed by the sheriff's office at this time, but he's been identified as having been in custody since November 2025 on charges of multiple felony sex crimes – including offenses involving minors under 16.

Sacramento County's Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center is located about 10 miles south of Elk Grove.