Rio City Cafe in Old Sacramento to permanently close in August

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's Rio City Cafe posted on social media Monday saying it will be closing its doors in August.

"This was in no way an easy decision, but due to multiple factors, sadly, we realize it is time to say our goodbyes," the post said.

The city, which owns the property, closed the cafe's deck that sits on the Sacramento River earlier this year and doesn't have the funds to fix it.

"[It's] crushing, heartbreaking," cafe co-owner Jimmy Gayaldo said in June.

Gayaldo said he was down 50% in sales due to the deck closure and leaves the case with 120 fewer tables to serve.

"We would just like to thank ALL our guests for allowing us to be part of your lives over these last 30 years. The love and memories that have been created serving our food and drinks here along the river are truly unforgettable," the post went on to say. "An extra special thank you to our loyal staff, both past and present, who have been a part of this incredible."

The final day the cafe will be open is Aug. 3, when they will serve brunch and dinner.