RHP Rucinski returns from Korea, joins A's on 1-year deal

OAKLAND — Right-hander Drew Rucinski agreed to terms Wednesday on a $3 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $5 million club option for 2024.

He last pitched in the majors for Miami in 2018, having spent the past four years with the NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball Organization. The 33-year-old Rucinski won 19 games in 2020 and went 53-36 overall with a 3.06 ERA in 121 starts — showing his durability by making 30 or more starts each season.

Oakland designated left-handed pitcher Zach Logue for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.