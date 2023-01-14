Restaurant owners optimistic about Sacramento's Dine Downtown despite wet weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Kitchens in downtown Sacramento are heating up for this year's annual Dine Downtown event. However, will the cold and wet weather put a damper on profits?

Rain has been on and off Friday evening, and while many would think the wet weather might deter people from dining out, restaurant owners tell CBS13 that may not be the case.

Dine Downtown is a week-long event allowing restaurants to feature some of their best items. It's a three, and in some cases, a four-course meal for under $45. The idea is to draw visitors to restaurants they haven't tried before while also helping restaurants get through what is typically a slower time of year. But despite the wet weather, Ernesto Delgado, owner of Mayahuel, says he and his staff are preparing for a busy week.

"In the last 10 years, I've realized that it's actually different. That's what people do when it's raining. They either stay home or go out to dinner," Delgado said.

Delgado says he believes more people stay in town during rainstorms. While most people would rather stay indoors, many choose restaurants to spend their evenings.

Caine Gish, assistant general manager for Hook and Ladder on S Street, agrees.

"When the weather gets bad and people can't escape Sacramento, they're coming here. This has historically been good for us," Delgado said.

Escaping the cold weather for a warm restaurant and hot food seems to have attracted people like Danielle Roche.

"Who cares about the weather? If it's hot, you'll come here, if it's not, it's going to be fine anyway," Roche said.

