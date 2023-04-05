Watch CBS News
Researchers at UC Berkeley teach a squirrel to ring a bell for food

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A squirrel who visited a UC Berkeley microbiology lab has learned to ring a bell for service. 

Researchers befriended this little guy by feeding him almonds. They trained him to ring a bell on the window ledge next to the lab whenever he wanted a treat. 

Now, every time he successfully pulls the lever, he gets an almond. 

Alienor Baskevitch, a UC Berkeley microbiologist, said, "I heard this incessant ringing noise, and I was like, 'what is going on?'. My co-worker was like, 'oh we taught the squirrel to ring the bell.'"

The researchers say they try not to feed him too much so he isn't reliant on them. 

People online were smitten, and their input even changed the setup. One person lengthened the bell's string and gave the squirrel a mug to stand on. 

