Rep. John Garamendi announces he has multiple myeloma, will continue working through treatment

FAIRFIELD – California Rep. John Garamendi announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Garamendi, a Democrat who represents California's 8th Congressional District, revealed his multiple myeloma diagnosis in a video statement posted to his social media accounts.

"Tests confirm that I have an early stage of this blood cancer, and I'm embarked on my journey to remission," Garamendi said.

Like 1.9 million Americans each year, I recently received the dreaded call from my doctor informing me that I had cancer. I am thankful to have caught this early, and we are confident that I will soon be in remission. Watch my full statement here: pic.twitter.com/qWoPFVtLcv — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) July 8, 2024

The longtime congressman stated he's receiving outpatient treatment at a Kaiser hospital in Sacramento. Garamendi noted he'll continue to work.

"However, I've been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu, and other viruses," Garamendi said.

A longtime California politician, Garamendi has been elected to US Congress since 2009. He originally represented California's 10th Congressional District, but redistricting in 2021 shifted him over to California's 8th District.

Garamendi will be facing Rudy Recile, a Republican, in the upcoming November General Election.

California's 8th Congressional District includes a sizable chunk of Contra Costa and Solano counties.