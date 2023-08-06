Refreshed "Calibunga" waterpark and "Cal Soleil" restaurant planned at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO – Plans are coming into focus for the waterpark at Cal Expo that used to be Raging Waters.

On Sunday, California Dreamin' announced that it had executed a new lease as the owner of the waterpark.

Two venues are now being planned: a waterpark named "Calibunga" and a restaurant/wine bar that plans to stay open year-round named "Cal Soleil."

Steve Dooner's Silverwood Entertainment took over ownership of the waterpark after Palace Entertainment terminated its lease back in November 2022. The park had been known as Raging Waters since 2007.

California Dreamin' is also led by Dooner.

A new wave pool, a surfing attraction, new slides, and other rides are in the works.

"Most of the rides and attractions will be new after the remodel," Dooner said in a statement.

No estimated opening date has been given yet.