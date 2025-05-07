With Real ID deadline here, Sacramento-area nonprofit asks drivers to sign up for organ donation at DMV

SACRAMENTO - Wednesday marks the REAL ID deadline in California, meaning if you do not have the updated license, you will need a passport or other form of federal identification to fly domestically within the United States.

The rush to get the REAL ID has prompted longer-than-usual lines at Sacramento region DMV locations for the past several weeks.

"We have no choice but to get it done," said Sacramento driver Zion Taddese, who was at the Broadway location on Wednesday to get her REAL ID. "I've been here at least a good two hours. I came in the rush hour."

For many at the DMV, their experience has been defined by sitting around and waiting.

"In the morning time, you're looking at anywhere from two to four hours of a wait," said driver Felicia Byrd.

One West Sacramento nonprofit is using this time with so many headed out to get a new license to encourage them to make a big decision.

One question typically posed to everyone at the DMV is this: Will you become an organ donor?

"There are currently, across the country, over 100,000 people waiting for those lifesaving organs. Twenty thousand are here in California, and about 80% of those people are waiting for a kidney," said Michael Coleman, director of external affairs at Sierra Donor Services.

The nonprofit, for the past 40 years, has connected patients in the Northern California region to the organs they need to survive.

"I go to bed knowing nationwide, 17 people will run out of time. Seventeen people on that 100,000 wait list will run out of time today. They woke up this morning and their families will say goodbye today because there wasn't a match available," Coleman said.

Last year, Sierra Donor Services secured 425 life-saving transplants. All of the organs came from 170 deceased donor heroes

"One way to think, for everybody waiting in line at the DMV, you might be a little tired, you might be a little frustrated, but you can do some really good work. You can make a profound impact, make a plan to one day save up to eight people's lives," Coleman said.

It is as simple as responding "yes" when the DMV asks if you would like to register as an organ donor.

Leimomi Mabanta of Sacramento is one of the thousands of patients wishing more people would add their names to the organ donation list.

Mabanta is on dialysis and in kidney failure.

"I was told in 2022 I would need a kidney transplant in order to survive," Mabanta said. "I'm just waiting. I found out last week it's going to be a five-year wait for me."

She says she is constantly wondering if she will find her life-saving match before time runs out.

"It's an endless thought. I go to sleep thinking about it. I wake up thinking about it," Mabanta said. "Mentally, it takes a toll. I told myself and promised myself I am here for a purpose."

She spends her days trying to stay positive and focuses on her health. Her hope is that she is not just a number on a long list of people in line.

"When you donate and you're a donor, there's a possibility more than one person can be saved. They can have a far better life than sitting in a chair waiting for something to happen, waiting for destiny and for something to come to you," Mabanta said.

Right now, only 58% of people in the Northern California region are registered organ donors. Coleman says his organization will not rest until that number climbs to 75%.

"Within the past few years, we started changing the way we do things, reaching outside the box, reaching out to new communities. We saw a 2% increase in the organ donor roster," Coleman said.

He says their organization is working to instill a greater sense of trust in the medical profession among communities of color. They are also working to dispel myths surrounding donation. He says some of those misconceptions are that it is against major religions, that you can't donate if you have had cancer in the past and that organ donation prevents an open casket funeral.

You do not have to sign up at the DMV -- visit the Donate Life website or the Sierra Donor Services website for more information.