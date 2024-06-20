Rapper Travis Scott charged with disorderly intoxication after arrest on Miami Beach

MIAMI - Rapper Travis Scott was taken into custody following his arrest on Miami Beach for disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

The "goosebumps" singer whose real name is Jacques Webster was picked up just before 2 a.m. at the Miami Beach Marina, according to police.

This is not his first run-in with the law.

He's facing civil lawsuits after 10 people died and dozens were injured during his 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston.

The "mass casualty incident" occurred at Scott's show on Nov. 6, 2021, when a crowd began to "compress" toward the front of the stage, "and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the day after the tragedy.

All 10 deaths occurred due to overpopulation and compaction within a single area, according to investigators.

No charges were filed against Scott after a grand jury declined to indict him and five other people on any criminal counts related to the deadly concert.